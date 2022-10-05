Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 1,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

