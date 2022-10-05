Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $246.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.83 and its 200 day moving average is $285.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.