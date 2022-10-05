Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.69. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

