PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Separately, HSBC raised PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 7.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.
