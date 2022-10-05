PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Position Increased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of PCT stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 23,955 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $171,996.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,343,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,830.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,609 shares of company stock worth $915,206. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

