PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Shares Up 2.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $11.84. 1,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.