Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading Up 3.2%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 81 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.