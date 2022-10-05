Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $197.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

