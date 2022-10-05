Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.78 and a 200 day moving average of $164.87. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,312,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 233,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.