Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $150.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.22. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

