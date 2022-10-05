Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

10/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $95.00.

9/23/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

