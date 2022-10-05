Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):
- 10/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $95.00.
- 9/23/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.