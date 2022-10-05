Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 123,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 923,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Red Cat Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 11.24.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 172.13%.

Insider Transactions at Red Cat

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Red Cat news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,699,068 shares in the company, valued at $27,429,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Red Cat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.