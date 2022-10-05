Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) versus Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Financial Review

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.13 -$21.60 million N/A N/A Laureate Education $1.09 billion 1.67 $192.45 million $2.09 5.27

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Laureate Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Renovare Environmental and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -223.46% N/A -48.95% Laureate Education 33.26% -1.12% -0.48%

Summary

Laureate Education beats Renovare Environmental on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It provides its services in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

