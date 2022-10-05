Reviewing American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and American Tower has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Tower 0 3 10 0 2.77

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $288.71, suggesting a potential upside of 31.19%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 61.20% 10.36% 4.72% American Tower 27.23% 28.93% 4.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 6.48 $9.96 million $1.82 9.03 American Tower $9.36 billion 10.95 $2.57 billion $6.08 36.20

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Tower beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

