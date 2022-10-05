Reviewing Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Infinera and Pineapple Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 1 1 4 0 2.50 Pineapple Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera presently has a consensus target price of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 82.54%. Given Infinera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Infinera is more favorable than Pineapple Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

92.0% of Infinera shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Infinera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infinera and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $1.43 billion 0.82 -$170.78 million ($0.88) -6.14 Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 1.52 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Pineapple Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Profitability

This table compares Infinera and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -12.69% -33.09% -5.17% Pineapple Energy 44.36% -20.38% -10.38%

Risk & Volatility

Infinera has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Infinera on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms. It also offers Infinera XTM series, a packet-optical transport platform that enables metro connectivity solutions; Infinera XTC series, a multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrates digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; Infinera mTera series, a network transport solution; and Infinera XT series, a platform that is designed to power cloud scale network services over metro, DCI, long-haul, and subsea networks. The company provides Infinera Cloud Xpress Family that is designed to meet the needs of internet content providers (ICPs), communication service providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators; and ICE-XR Coherent Pluggable Optics. It also offers Infinera Transcend software suite; and system software and customer support services. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, ICPs, cable providers, wholesale carriers, research and education institutions, large enterprises, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

