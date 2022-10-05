Reviewing Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) & Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Kalera Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.25 billion 0.28 $80.00 million $0.77 32.00 Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.85% 2.11% 1.14% Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Kalera Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kalera Public has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 264.96%. Given Kalera Public’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Kalera Public on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. It offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. The company also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

