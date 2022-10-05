Reviewing UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) & Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 25.01% 10.52% 1.07% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.06 $18.01 million $2.76 9.29 UniCredit $17.07 billion 1.30 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and UniCredit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Landmark Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UniCredit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Landmark Bancorp and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A UniCredit 0 2 8 0 2.80

UniCredit has a consensus price target of $13.94, suggesting a potential upside of 154.43%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats UniCredit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

