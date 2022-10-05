Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Shares Up 11.1%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.90 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). 6,049,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 2,926,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.10 ($0.21).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £58.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.78.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

