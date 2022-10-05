Richard Stearn Sells 2,901 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.26), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($113,887.74).

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 3.1 %

BKG opened at GBX 3,466 ($41.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,749.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,902.09. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,120 ($37.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.31.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About The Berkeley Group

BKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

