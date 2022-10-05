Richard Stearn Sells 2,901 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.26), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($113,887.74).
The Berkeley Group Trading Up 3.1 %
BKG opened at GBX 3,466 ($41.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,749.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,902.09. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,120 ($37.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.31.
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
