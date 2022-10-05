Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Shares Up 9.3%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.10 and last traded at 0.10. 367,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 178,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Rio2 from C$0.40 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.10.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

