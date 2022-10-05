Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. CL King cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Up 3.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,393,000 after acquiring an additional 761,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 19.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 309,060 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.