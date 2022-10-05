Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 97.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 783,621 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after buying an additional 410,234 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

