Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 92,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,724 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $15.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 410,234 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

