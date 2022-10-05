ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Financial Comparison

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ROHM has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ROHM and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM 14.75% 8.06% 6.66% Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 8.42% 82.50% 8.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM 0 0 0 1 4.00 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ROHM and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ROHM and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM $4.03 billion 1.79 $594.76 million $2.93 11.93 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.31 billion 1.72 $221.55 million $0.32 20.25

ROHM has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.. ROHM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. ROHM pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

ROHM beats Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ROHM

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers. It also offers discrete semiconductor products include MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors, and conductive polymer and tantalum capacitors; modules, including wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors. In addition, the company provides commercial products, such as chipsets; and foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Further, it offers light-emitting diodes; and power and optical modules. The company's products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and consumer electronics applications. ROHM Co., Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Geely Automobile Group Co., Ltd. to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field; and Delta Electronics, Inc. to develop and produce gallium nitride power devices. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. It also provides toilet paper, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, and intimate wipes for women; and dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, anti-bacterial gel, disinfecting spray, facemasks, and industrial cleaning cloths for professional use. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Pull-Ups, Evenflo, Kleenex, Kotex, Depend, Cottonelle, Pétalo, Suavel, Vogue, Sanitas, Marli y Kimlark, Jabón Escudo Antibacterial, and Jabones Kleenex brands. The company also exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

