Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $223,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

