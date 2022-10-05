Ryder System Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 25,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,146% compared to the average volume of 1,116 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,411 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $34,731,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

