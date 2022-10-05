Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 2.8% Higher

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 98.70 ($1.19). 87,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 141,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.16).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £69.21 million and a PE ratio of 987.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.42.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

