Sandy Spring Bank Buys 693 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,608,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 923,750 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,620,000. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,212.5% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 377,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 349,027 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA URA opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

