Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.