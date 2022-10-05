Sandy Spring Bank Has $15.64 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.70 and its 200 day moving average is $296.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $296.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.