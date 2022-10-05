Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average of $200.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.