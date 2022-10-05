Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,319 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 49,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,040,000 after buying an additional 86,408 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 64,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 502.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 42,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 35,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average of $205.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

