Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,442 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 158.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

