Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,650 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

