Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

