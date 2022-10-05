Savant Capital LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
KMB opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $145.79.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
