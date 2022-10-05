Savant Capital LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

