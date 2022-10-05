Savant Capital LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.