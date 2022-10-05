Savant Capital LLC Acquires 262 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 225,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

