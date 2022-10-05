Savant Capital LLC Acquires 94 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,646 shares of company stock valued at $96,496,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

