Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

