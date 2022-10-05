Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $56.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

