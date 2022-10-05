Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.3 %

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

