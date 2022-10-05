Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $412.01 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

