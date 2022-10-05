Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,302,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of COF opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

