Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $323.55 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.08 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.26 and a 200-day moving average of $359.89.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.07.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

