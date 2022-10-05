Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

