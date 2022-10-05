Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

