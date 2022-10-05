Savant Capital LLC Buys 194 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.02. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

