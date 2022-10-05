Savant Capital LLC Buys 2,047 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $187.33 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

